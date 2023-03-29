Shakib Al Hasan, on Wednesday, March 28, became the highest wicket-taker in men's T20Is, with the Bangladesh captaining achieving this remarkable feat during the 2nd T20I against Ireland. The left-arm spin bowler scalped 5/22 to rise to the top spot of the all-time highest wicket-takers list in men's T20Is, going past Tim Southee. Shakib now has 136, with Southee two short at 134. Litton Das Smashes Fastest Fifty by Bangladesh Batter in T20Is, Achieves Feat of Just 18 Balls During BAN vs IRE 2nd T20I 2023.

Shakib Al Hasan Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker in Men's T20Is

Shakib Al Hasan's brilliant five-wicket haul on Wednesday also saw him break the record for most wickets in men's T20Is 🔥#BANvIREhttps://t.co/TAkEsdD9BX — ICC (@ICC) March 29, 2023

