Table tennis icon Sharath Kamal took to Instagram to react after receiving the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award in a glittering National Sports Awards ceremony on Wednesday, November 30. Kamal shared the picture of him receiving the award and wrote, "An honour to be conferred the prestigious Maj. Dhyan Chand #KhelRatna Award, India’s highest sporting honour, at the hands of Hon. President of India Draupadi Murmu ji. Gratifying to see my achievements in #TableTennis recognised through this prestigious award!" Mary Kom Elected Chairperson of 'Athletes Commission' of IOA, Achanta Sharath Kamal Elected Vice-chairperson

Sharath Kamal Receives Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award:

