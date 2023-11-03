Life, among other things, is also about finding ways to triumph over adversity. And an excellent example of that is Sheetal Devi. The 16-year-old, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, is the world's first female armless archer and she has made the country proud on a number of occasions, winning several medals for the nation across competitions. Devi bagged three medals, which included two gold and one silver at the recently concluded Asian Para Games 2023. Narrating her inspiring story at an event, she said, "Initially I thought I would not be able to do it but my coach believed in me. Now, I have won seven medals for the country and competed in three international events," she said. Asian Para Games 2023 Medal Winners Receive Grand Welcome at Delhi Airport, Video Goes Viral!

Watch Video:

“किसी में कोई कमी नहीं होती, बस मेहनत की ज़रूरत होती है” "India's teenage archery sensation, #SheetalDevi, the world's first armless female archer, exemplifies that with unwavering determination and genuine passion, anything is achievable! 🥇 🎥 Hear the champion herself… pic.twitter.com/qc3LmhLlA9 — Information & PR, J&K (@diprjk) November 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)