Sikandar Sheikh has won the Maharashtra Kesari 2023 title after beating Shivraj Rakshe in the final. The 66th Senior State Championship and Maharashtra Kesari 2023 Wrestling tournament was organized in collaboration with Pradipdada Kand, Pune District Kustigir Sangh, Indian Wrestling Federation, and Maharashtra State Wrestling Federation. Mission Olympic Cell (MOC): Asian Games Gold Medalist Annu Rani to Head to Germany, While Archer Dhiraj Bommadevara to Train in Korea.

Sikandar Sheikh Wins Maharashtra Kesari 2023

Congratulations Sikander Shaikh for winning the 66th State Championship of Maharashtra Kesari.A solid win under 23 seconds @SakalMediaNews #wrestling #sikandershaikh #MaharashtraKesari pic.twitter.com/F3ko7T2nJ4 — Fitindia (@fitindia1) November 10, 2023

