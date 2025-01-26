The spirit of cricket took centre stage during an International League T20 (ILT20) match between MI Emirates and Gulf Giants. The incident happened during the last ball of the 18th over of the Gulf Giants innings. Giants batter Mark Adair took a single off MI Emirates pacer Alzzarri Joseph, and Tom Curran returned to the striker's end. However, Curran believed that the umpires had called the over, and he walked out of his crease. A quick throw to Nicholas Pooran, and the wicketkeeper dislodged the bails, resulting in the third umpire ruling him run out. Gulf Giants head coach Andy Flower was visibly unsatisfied with the decision. In a show of sportsmanship, MI Emirates decided to withdraw their appeal and allow Tom Curran to resume their batting. Talking about the match, the Gulf Giants chased down a 152-run target and won the thrilling clash by two wickets against MI Emirates. Andre Russell Showcases Dance Moves After Taking Muhammad Waseem’s Catch During MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ILT20 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Spirit of Cricket by MI Emirates!

