Hardik Pandya has been handed the captaincy responsibilities while Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have been rested as India have announced their squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand. The Men in Blue would also have Rishabh Pant as the vice-captain with the likes of Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer in the team. For the ODIs. Shikhar Dhawan returns as captain with Umran Malik and Kuldeep Sen earning maiden call-ups.

Check out India's T20I Squad to Face New Zealand:

Squad for NZ T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik. — BCCI (@BCCI) October 31, 2022

India's Squad for New Zealand ODIs:

Squad for NZ ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik. — BCCI (@BCCI) October 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)