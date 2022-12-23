KS Bharat, who played a crucial role for RCB in the 2021 IPL, is sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 1.2 crore. The wicketkeeper batter was signed by the defending champions after he was released by Delhi Capitals. he will surely add to their wicketkeeper option and provide depth to Wriddhiman Saha.

KS Bharat signs for GT

