Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar has withdrawn from the Paris Olympics 2024. Sreeshankar has sustained a knee injury and requires surgery. Sreeshankar was one of the medal prospects for India at the biggest sporting event. Sreeshankar uploaded a post on his official Instagram handle and informed about the same. India’s Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti Stun French Open Finalists Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in First Round of BMW Open 2024

Murali Sreeshankar Withdraws from Paris Olympics

