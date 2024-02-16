Golden State Warriors star player Stephen Curry went on to bank a full-court shot from the stands and the video is going viral over social media. This was not during a game. It was before a game as a part of his warm-up routine. Stephen Curry in the past has always entertained the crowd with his skills before the games. This particular shot was pretty impressive and because of that it is getting viral all over social media. NBA 2023-24: Golden State Warriors' Coach Steve Kerr Becomes Fifth Fastest to Reach 500 Regular Season Wins, Achieves Feat Against Utah Jazz.

Watch Video here

HE LAUNCHES IT. HE SCORES. pic.twitter.com/7sB3AGCpz2 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 15, 2024

