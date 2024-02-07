The stars were out for Super Bowl LVIII opening night, with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and George Kittle facing the media in attendance in Las Vegas. However, it was one young reporter who truly stole the show on Monday night. 11-year-ol local, Jeremiah Fennell was given an opportunity to meet and question the NFL stars up close. Conducting interviews like an old pro, the youngster asked technical questions about the game and also spiced it up with some personal questions. He was later interviewed for his flawless performance where he revealed the story about how he came into ‘journalism’. He said, “I started to do this at the age of 7 years old because I wasn’t able to play sports due to some medical issues, but I still like the sports environment,” Fennell also drew rave reviews from fans and other media professionals for his performance on Monday night. ‘I'd Be Just Like Steph Curry’ Kansas City Chiefs’ Quarterback Patrick Mahomes on His Change Of Sport Option.

Jeremiah Fennell interviews George Kittle

Jeremiah Fennell interviews Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes

Jeremiah Fennell also interviewed Travis Kelce. "What are some of the funnest things you've done in Vegas so far?" Kelce: "Last year, we celebrated the Super Bowl win by going to the Wynn and going to Club XS. You can't go to that yet, but maybe one day." 🏈🎙️🤣 pic.twitter.com/lmBxfvUUVR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)