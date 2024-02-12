For just the second time in history, the Super Bowl has headed into overtime with the score between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers locked in at 19-19. There was nothing to separate both sides at the end of regulation time as they battled hard for the NFL title at the Allegiant Stadium. The first time that this had happened was in 2017 when the New England Patriots beat beaten Atlanta Falcons. Super Bowl 2024: 'Drop The New Music'! Beyoncé’s Viral Verizon Spot Takes the Internet by Storm (Watch Video).

Super Bowl LVIII Heads into Overtime

For the 2nd time in NFL history, a Super Bowl is headed to overtime. 📺: #SBLVIII on CBS 📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/dClcEDViWl pic.twitter.com/tBJKpLZuAR — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024

