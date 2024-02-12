Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 2024 with an overtime win at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The seventh-longest game in league history marked the first time a Super Bowl had used their new overtime rules. The game was won with a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman Jr. The close contest had a lot of drama with both teams dominating two quarters each in the regular time. Patrick Mahomes won the MVP Award for his heroic performance in the game. But after the result, some fans criticized the Super Bowl LVIII as ‘Rigged’ targeting Taylor Swift, the league and Usher’s Half-time show. Super Bowl 2024: Taylor Swift Hugs and Kisses Boyfriend Travis Kelce Following Kansas City Chiefs Win (Watch Video)

Kansas City Chiefs Won Super Bowl LVIII

HOIST IT HIGH KINGDOM 🏆 pic.twitter.com/6Y6LWLLZr9 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 12, 2024

Fans Reactions On The Kansas City Chiefs Vs San Francisco 49ers Result:

Fans Targetting Taylor Swift

taylor swift selling earths soul for chiefs to win superbowl pic.twitter.com/Ecggv0L07V — doctor idk (@bigmonkeong) February 12, 2024

'Super Bowl Was RIGGED!!'

“Super Bowl was great!” “Super Bowl was RIGGED!!” Usher af: pic.twitter.com/CFSnfnPMND — AceTrainerSquirtle (@squirtleace) February 12, 2024

Fans Targeting Referees

#SuperBowl Controversy as the refs assist Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and tell him to put his helmet on instead of throw a flag! This #SuperBowl was rigged! #MinvsKC pic.twitter.com/uILDpUWLAn — Edge • (@AddisonEra2) February 12, 2024

Fans Targetting Usher's Show

Aside from the superbowl being rigged and the Satanic half time show with Usher dancing in a flaming sun which looked an awful lot like the burning fires of hell.. I don’t really care to watch the 49ers and the Chiefs chase a ball around. We know that the Sun Usher was dancing in… pic.twitter.com/VTH4ZdZOVl — nQthing to see here (@NQthing2see) February 12, 2024

'RIGGED Just Like the 2020 Election'

Do you think the Super Bowl was RIGGED just like the 2020 election? YES or NO? pic.twitter.com/3MFVCxRZ7h — The Trump Train 🚂 (@The_Trump_Train) February 12, 2024

'Like We Planned'

Good work team just like we planned pic.twitter.com/Rm7c5q6pSE — Jay Hairston (@JayHairston) February 12, 2024

'Obvious Script'

The most obvious script I have ever seen. — matt (@OCPDesigns) February 12, 2024

