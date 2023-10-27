Suyash Jadhav won the bronze medal in the men's 50m butterfly S7 event at the Asian Para Games 2023. This was India's first medal in para-swimming in this edition of the Asian Para Games and the 99th overall for the country. Jadhav clocked a timing of 32.22 seconds. He also booked a quota in the Paris Paralympic Games 2024.

Suyash Jadhav Wins Bronze

History in the MAKING! 9⃣9⃣th🎖️for 🇮🇳 at #AsianParaGames2022@SuyashNJadhav claims the 1⃣st #ParaSwimming medal for #AsianParaGames 2022 as he wins #Bronze The #TOPSchemeAthlete clocked a timing of 32.22 in Men's 50m Butterfly S7 event which is also the minimum qualification… pic.twitter.com/rM22jUC5pe — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 27, 2023

