Sweta Rani Mahanta from Odisha has lately emerged as a promising name in the field of Wushu. She wins a gold medal at the Moscow Wushu Stars 2023 International Tournament in the Junior Female, 48kg category. Previously she struck gold at the Khelo India Sub-Junior Wushu National Women’s League at Jammu.

Sweta Rani From Odisha Wins Gold Medal

