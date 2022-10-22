Sam Curran bags fifer (5/10) as England restricts Afghanistan to just 112 their Super 12 Group 1 clash at their opening game of the T20 World Cup on Saturday, October 22. Apart from Sam, Mark Wood breathed fire (2/23) and was well supported by Ben Stokes (2/19). Ibrahim Zadran top scored with a run a ball 32.

Sam Curran's bags fifer:

