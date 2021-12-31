KL Rahul was picked to lead the Indian team in the ODI series against South Africa with Rohit Sharma not yet having recovered from his injury. Jasprit Bumrah was named vice-captain of the team. Also, young stars Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer earned maiden call-ups to the Indian ODI squad.

See BCCI's Tweet:

#TeamIndia for three ODI series against South Africa announced. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mr KL Rahul as Captain for the ODI series as Mr Rohit Sharma is ruled out owing to an injury. WATCH the PC live here - https://t.co/IVYMIoWXkq — BCCI (@BCCI) December 31, 2021

Check Out the Full Squad Here:

TEAM : KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar,Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj — BCCI (@BCCI) December 31, 2021

