KL Rahul was picked to lead the Indian team in the ODI series against South Africa with Rohit Sharma not yet having recovered from his injury. Jasprit Bumrah was named vice-captain of the team. Also, young stars Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer earned maiden call-ups to the Indian ODI squad.

See BCCI's Tweet:

Check Out the Full Squad Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)