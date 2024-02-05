Indian Tennis star Prithvi Sekhar, who works as an Accounts Clerk at Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, represented India at the Australian Open 2024 and won a singles title in the Deaf and Hard of Hearing category. He also came as a runner-up in the doubles. Sekhar has brought laurels to the country on earlier occasions by winning silver in Men’s doubles and bronze in Men’s singles & mixed doubles in the Deaf Olympics Tennis championship held at Caxias Do Sol (Brazil) in 2022. In a recent interview, he expressed his desire to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Anuraj Thakur and convey the ‘information’ about his achievements. India Beat Pakistan To Qualify for Davis Cup 2024 World Group 1 After Yuki Bhambri-Saketh Myneni’s Men's Doubles Victory.

Prithvi Shekhar Makes Heartfelt Plea to Meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

🆘 Our @AustralianOpen #Deaf Champion Prithvi Shekhar wants @ianuragthakur @aniljaindr @narendramodi ji to also celebrate him, as they do other athletes who have bought back laurels for 🇮🇳 Please help us pass on his message so he can get the same love despite being deaf and not… pic.twitter.com/ErrKq84zdB — Mallika Bajaj (@mbajaj20) February 5, 2024

