Andrey Rublev had to face disqualification from the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 after he shouted at the line judge during his semifinal clash against Alexander Bublik. The Russian tennis star walked up to the line judge during the semifinal where he was trailing 6-5 in the deciding set after he had initially pointed at the direction of the line, indicating the ball might have gone past the same. Rublev appeared to be visibly frustrated at the judge and later, was accused of abusing him in Russian. ATP supervisor Roland Herfel later defaulted Rublev from the competition. The video of this entire episode which unfurled in the ATP event, has gone viral on social media. Dubai Tennis Championships 2024: Yuki Bhambri Makes His First ATP 500 Semifinals in Men’s Doubles.

Andrey Rublev Disqualified For Shouting at Line Judge

Andrey Rublev is defaulted from the Dubai semi-final, sending Alexander Bublik through to the #DDFTennis final pic.twitter.com/tclfcXxDYY — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 1, 2024

