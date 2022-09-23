Andy Murray poked a bit of fun at Novak Djokovic with a joker emoji on Instagram as he shared a photo of him alongside Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and the Serbian. Taking to Instagram, Murray shared the star-studded picture where he used a joker emoji to describe Djokovic while calling himself, Federer and Nadal the 'big three'.

Andy Murray Pokes Fun at Novak Djokovic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Murray (@andymurray)

