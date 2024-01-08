Australian Open 2024 kick starts with qualifying games scheduled from January 8, 2024. Sadly rain had other plans. Not one qualifying match was played following heavy rainfall at Melbourne Arena. The main indoor courts were kept off-limits to host practice by top players. As per multiple sources, Australian Open organisers are confident qualifying matches. As per organisers, the roofed courts could be turned to if required, but expected play to resume on Tuesday morning with all matches to be completed by Thursday night. Qualifying entrants are competing for 16 spots in each of the men’s and women’s singles draws, with three wins required to advance. Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Australian Open 2024 With Injury Suffered During Brisbane International.

Heavy Rain at Australian Open 2024 Qualifiers

It’s not just raining ☔️ here Day 1 of Australian Open Qualifying abandoned and rescheduled We go again tonight with Round 1 ✅ pic.twitter.com/32L6oi8SAA — We Do Tennis C.I.C. (@wedotennisuk) January 8, 2024

