Iga Swiatek was one of the strong contenders to win the 2024 Australian Open, but the 22-year-old star found it hard to topple American Danielle Collins. World Number 62 Collins had a miserable 1-5 head-to-head record against Swiatek, and on the given day looked solid in the game with some powerful and remarkable shots to win rallies. She even won six break points against the Polish star. Collins, who made it to the 2022 Australian Open Finals took control of the match breaking Swiatek's serve in the decider set. But Iga Swiatek claws back from a double break down in the final set & evens the score with Collins at 4-4!. Swiatek made it to the Australian Open semifinals back in 2022 and will be looking to capture her first major down under. Australian Open 2024 Day 4 Highlights Daily Round-up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Coco Gauff Advance to Third Round; Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari, Lorenzo Musetti Crash Out of the Tournament.

Iga Switek Advances to their Round

