The final day of the Australian Open 2023 will see defending champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova crossing swords with No.10 seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in the final of the Women's Doubles on January 29, Sunday. The game will begin at approximately 10:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Australian Open 2023. The Australian Open 2023 final match of Women's doubles will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 3 or Sony Sports 5. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Sony Liv app or website. Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijakata Win Australian Open 2023 Men’s Doubles Title; Beat Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski in Straight Sets.

Australian Open Doubles Final Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Two weeks of top-tier tennis has all come down to this. Our FINAL day of Aus Open 2023. Let’s go!@ROLEX • #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/oMBN9pDAQ5 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2023

