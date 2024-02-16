India's tennis ace Sumit Nagal has defeated the fifth seed Adam Walton by a scoreline of 7-5, 6-2 in the Bengaluru Open 2024 quarterfinal to reach the semifinals. The first set was an intense one between Sumit and Adam but in the second set, Sumit took the win. Sumit Nagal will now be facing Stefano Napolitano in the semi-finals of the Bengaluru Open 2024. It will be a match of high intensity as both individuals are extremely talented. Carlos Alcaraz Beats Camilo Carabelli on Clay Court Debut To Reach Quarterfinals of Argentina Open 2024.

Sumit Nagal Beats Adam Walton

Just in: Sumit Nagal marches into SEMIS of Bengaluru Open (ATP Challenger) with 7-5, 6-2 win over 5th seed Adam Walton of Australia. #BengaluruOpen pic.twitter.com/jOQnNs8hSh— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) February 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)