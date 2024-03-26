Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz defeated Gael Monfils in the round of 32 at the Miami Open 2024 and now has advanced to the round of 16 of the tournament. Carlos Alcaraz's victory was witnessed by football star Neymar Jr who plays for Saudi football club Al-Hilal and NBA star Jimmy Butler who plays for the Miami Heat. After the match, Alcaraz met both of them and posted an image with them on social media and captioned it as, "Thanks for coming!" Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev Win in Opening Round of Miami Open 2024.

