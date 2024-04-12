Known for his composed gameplay in the ‘tensed’ matches, Daniil Medvedev was seen frustrated in the Monte Carlo Masters 2024 match. Playing a round-three match against Karen Khachanov, the Russian Tennis star lost the first set. Trying to make a comeback, he even lost his serve in the second set putting him on the verge of elimination. He got a warning from the chair umpire for throwing his racquet. The ‘boiling point’ was reached when the physios approached him without intimation. Medvedev then started complaining about the refereeing for a call that cost him important point in the match. Watch the complete video below. Monte Carlo Masters 2024: Novak Djokovic Fends Off Lorenzo Musetti’s Challenge; Jannik Sinner Surges Into Quarterfinals.

Daniil Medvedev Angry during Monte Carlo Masters 2024 Match

"WHO WILL TAKE ACTION!" 🤬 Daniil Medvedev rants at the umpire again! pic.twitter.com/Bbv9xT3AvJ — Sky Sports Tennis (@SkySportsTennis) April 11, 2024

