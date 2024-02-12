Russian Tennis star Daniil Medvedev turns 28 on Feb 11. He celebrated his birthday with his family, and his wife shared some unseen pics of Daniil enjoying time with his family. The lovey couple got married in 2018 and were said to be in a relationship for seven years before that. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Alisa, in October 2022. The couple lives in Monte Carlo, Monaco, and often shares their family moments with fans online. Laver Cup 2024: Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev Join Team Europe for Tennis Tournament in Berlin.

Daniil Medvedev’s Wife Daria Wishes Russian On His 28th Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daria Medvedeva 💍❤️ (@mrsmedvedev)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)