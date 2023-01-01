Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal wished his fans and followers worldwide Feliz Ano Nuevo 2023. The 36-year-old in Sydney took to Instagram to share a photo capturing dazzling fireworks, which he captioned, “Feliz año nuevo 2023.” The phrase means Happy New Year in Spanish. How to Wish Happy New Year 2023 in Different Languages: From French to Italian; Here's How To Greet Your Loved Ones in Multilingual Ways.

Feliz Ano Nuevo 2023 Wishes by Rafael Nadal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)