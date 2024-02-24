Novak Djokovic could not have asked for a better company on his flight to the USA as he caught up with none other than Rafael Nadal. The two giants of the tennis world reunited on the same flight and the Serbian took to social media to share a selfie with the Spanish great. "Great company on the way to USA," he wrote while sharing the picture. The photo is indeed a legendary one with both players having won a combined total of 46 Grand Slam titles! Djokovic and Nadal would be taking part in the Indian Wells in the USA. 18-Year-Old Jakub Mensik Stuns Andy Murray in Qatar Open 2024 After Gruelling Encounter.

Novak Djokovic Shares Selfie With Rafael Nadal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole)

