Indian Tennis Star Rohan Bopanna will be playing his third grand slam final and will look to bag his first Major trophy. Playing exceptional tennis down under Bopanna-Ebden pair is considered the favourite for the match but could face a tough challenge from the Italian pair Simone Bolelli-Andrea Vavassori, who reached the Australian Open final defeating two seeded teams. The exciting match is expected to start at 03:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the Australian Open 2024, and the Rohan Bopanna-Mathhew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli-Andrea Vavassori Men’s Doubles final will be telecasted on Sony Sports 3, 4, 5. Fans can also enjoy Rohan Bopanna-Mathhew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli-Andrea Vavassori Men’s Doubles final Live Streaming will be available on the Sony LIV App. Australian Open 2024: Diede De Groot Wins Women's Singles Wheelchair Title, Clinches Her Sixth AO Slam.

Watch Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli-Andrea Vavassori, Australian Open 2024 Men’s Doubles Final Live on Sony Sports Network

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)