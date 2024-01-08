After spending nearly all of 2023 on the sidelines, Nadal returned to action at the Brisbane International to start his 2024 season, where he won his first two matches in straight sets. However, in the quarterfinal loss to Jordan Thompson, the former World No. 1 suffered a micro tear in his hip region, rendering him unfit for the Melbourne Slam taking place later this month. Brisbane International 2024 winner Grigor Dimitrov was asked about his thoughts on Rafa’s absence. The Bulgarian replied, “I watched him practice a few times here. I always like watching him play regardless whether it's a practice or a match. I mean, for sure that's disappointing. Much more to him than anybody else. I was really looking forward to that." Dimitrov further added that he wishes to see the king of the clay recover in time to play the clay season. While Rafa is absent for the Australian Open 2024, Grigor Dimitrov will be looking to bank on his recent success in Australia. ‘Injury Won’t Affect Him Mentally’ Says Alex Corretja After Rafael Nadal’s Withdrawal From Australian Open 2024

Grigor Dimitrov On Rafael Nadal’s Injury

Dimitrov says he hopes Rafa Nadal can come back for the clay season: “I'm not sure if you've heard but Rafa announced he has to withdraw from the Australian Open. Your immediate thoughts?” Grigor: “What can I say? This is the worst thing that can happen. I don't know. I hope… pic.twitter.com/EI6VTOnOsi — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 8, 2024

