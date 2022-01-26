Here's another quarter-final match lined up at Rod Laver Arena. Iga Swiatek vs Kaia Kanepi match will take place at 07.30 am IST. The match will be quite an interesting one as both stalwarts will look to win the game. The official Twitter account of SonyLiv reveals the live streaming and online telecast details.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)