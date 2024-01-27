Rohan Bopanna is the man of the moment! The Indian tennis star partnered with Australia's Matthew Ebden to win the Australian Open 2024 men's doubles title at the Rod Laver Arena on January 27. With this victory, Bopanna also became the oldest player in the history of tennis to win a Grand Slam. In his speech after the match, Bopanna was greeted with a loud cheer from the audience and he said, "You got to know how old I am. But I changed it a little bit. I like to say I am at level 43, not age 43." Bopanna, earlier this week, had become the oldest ever tennis player to achieve the world no 1 ranking when he did so in men's doubles. ‘Age Is Just a Number’ Fans Congratulate Rohan Bopanna As He Becomes Oldest Grand Slam Winner With Australian Open 2024 Men’s Double Title.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)