India's number 1 men's tennis player Sumit Nagal has advanced to the next round of the Australian Open 2024 Qualifying which is supposed to be round two. Sumit Nagal went on to beat Frenchman Geoffrey Blancaneaux 6-3 and 7-5 to clinch the win. Sumit Nagal will next face Edward Winter. Round two of the Australian Open 2024 Qualifying will be played on January 11. On Which Channel Australian Open 2024 Will be Telecast Live? How To Watch AO Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of Tennis Grand Slam Tournament.

NAGAL MOVES TO ROUND TWO

NAGAL MOVES TO ROUND 2 OF AUSTRALIAN OPEN QUALIFYING 🇮🇳 No.1 @nagalsumit beats 🇫🇷G.Blancaneaux 6-3 7-5 to move to Round 2 at the Australian Open Qualifying 💪🏽 He will take on the winner of Agamenone/Winter next pic.twitter.com/uS421SAcd0 — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) January 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)