Norwegian tennis star Casper Ruud was certainly amazed after he was named in Team Europe's star-studded line-up for the Laver Cup 2022 tournament. The side already consists of stars like Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Ruud, after finding himself in the midst of these big names, wrote, "Am I dreaming??"

Casper Ruud's Reaction after Being Named in Team Europe for Laver Cup 2022:

