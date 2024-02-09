In an annual tennis tournament featuring Europe’s best tennis stars playing against stars from the rest of the world, Bjorn Borg captains Team Europe, while John McEnroe captains Team World. Team Europe has won four of the six previous Laver Cups, but McEnroe’s side has managed back-to-back wins in the previous two editions. While Carlos Alcaraz will debut in the competition, second-time entrant Daniil Medvedev has won it in 2021. Alexander Zverev has a 100%-win record in the tournament with four titles in four appearances. The three-day event will be held in Berlin from 20-22 September, Davis Cup 2024: India Drawn to Face Sweden in Tough World Cup Group I Tie in September.

Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev Join Team Europe

Team Europe is motivated to win back the 🏆. Presenting the first players to line up on Captain Bjorn Borg’s six-man roster for Laver Cup Berlin 2024: 🔵 Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) 🔵 Daniil Medvedev (@DaniilMedwed) 🔵 Alexander Zverev (@AlexZverev) pic.twitter.com/5FHsGhzdst — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) February 8, 2024

