Currently ranked No.193 after returning from maternity leave in January, Naomi Osaka had mixed results in the 2024 season. But she looked unstoppable in the first match of the Billie Jean King Cup 2024 qualifier campaign. Former World No.1 Naomi Osaka defeated Yulia Putintseva 6-2, 7-6(5) in Tokyo to give Japan an early 2-0 lead over Kazakhstan. She lost her first three encounters with Putintseva in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. But she has now scored two consecutive wins against the Kazakhstani, both on home soil. In the first match of the competition, No.79-ranked Nao Hibino won 6-1, 6-0 against Anna Danilina in just 57 minutes. Daniil Medvedev Loses Cool, Engages in Heated Argument With Chair Umpire During Monte Carlo Masters 2024 Match Against Karen Khachanov (Watch Video).

Naomi Osaka Defeats Yulia Putintseva in Straight Sets

A win for @naomiosaka in the @BJKCup Qualifiers! 🎌 Defeats Putintseva 6-2, 7-6(5) to put Japan up 2-0 in their tie against Kazakhstan in Tokyo.#BJKCuppic.twitter.com/txDT7KP0ov — wta (@WTA) April 12, 2024

