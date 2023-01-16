Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the Australian Open 2023 with a knee injury, according to reports on Monday, January 16. The Australian was tipped as one of the players to watch out for at the tournament but had to pull out with his injury in a late development. He was slated to take on Roman Safiullin in a first-round match on Tuesday, January 17. On Which Channel Australian Open 2023 Will be Telecast Live? How To Watch AO Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of Tennis Grand Slam Tournament.

Nick Kyrgios out of Australian Open 2023:

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Australian Open before 1st round match because of a knee problem. Did get on court for the practice extravaganza on Friday vs Djokovic but misses main event. Big blow to tournament & Kyrgios, who had a breakthrough season in 2022 — Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 (@christophclarey) January 16, 2023

