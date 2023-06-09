Another day, another Grand Slam final for Novak Djokovic as he enters 7th final in Roland Garros, this time eyeing a title in the French Open 2023 as he beats young Tennis Star Carlos Alcaraz 3-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinal. The game was pretty even initially but after an intense set, Alcaraz started cramping and since then the game drifted away from him. Djokovic will play for title against the winner of Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud second semifinal.

Novak Djokovic Enters Final of French Open 2023

Never doubt Novak 💪🇷🇸@DjokerNole gets the better of Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 to reach a 34th Grand Slam final.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/fefJZKKMxn — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)