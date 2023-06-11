Novak Djokovic made history by surpassing Rafael Nadal after winning his 23rd Grand Slam. He achieved the feat by winning the French Open 2023 title by beating Casper Ruud in the Men's Singles final. After the historic win, he shared a happy frame with the ball boys who did some hard work throughout the competition. Novak Djokovic Wins French Open 2023 Title: Indian President Droupadi Murmu Congratulates Serbian Tennis Ace, Says 'He Is an Inspiring Icon for Youth in Serbia, India and Across the World'.

Novak Djokovic Poses With Ball Boys

