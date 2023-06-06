Novak Djokovic defeated Karen Khachanov to enter the semifinals of the French Open 2023 on Tuesday, June 6. The Serbian tennis great beat Khachanov 4-6 7-6(0) 6-2 6-4 to enter the Roland Garros semifinals for the 12th time. Djokovic is now just two wins away from winning a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title. Cristiano Ronaldo Plays Padel Tennis at a Promotional Event in Singapore (Watch Video).

Novak Djokovic Beats Karen Khachanov to Enter French Open 2023 Semifinals

Just Two Wins Away!

SUPER NOLE ✨ Novak Djokovic defeats Karen Khachanov, 4-6 7-6(0) 6-2 6-4 and reaches the semi-finals at Roland-Garros for the 12th time! #RolandGarros | @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/b2CEO7EWks — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 6, 2023

