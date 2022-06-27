Novak Djokovic is set to face Kon Soon-woo in the first round of the Wimbledon 2022 on Monday, June 27. The match would be played at Centre Court and is scheduled to start from 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 2/HD would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this game on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

See Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)