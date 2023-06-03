Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur defeated French tennis player Oceane Dodin and will be playing in the third round of the French Open 2023 on Saturday, June 3. Ons Jabeur will face Olga Danilovic in the third round at Roland Garros. The match has a probable starting time of 7:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of French Open 2023 in India. Fans will be able to watch Olga Danilovic vs Ons Jabeur, French Open 2023 match on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD channels. Meanwhile, the SonyLiv app will provide the live streaming of this game in India.

Oceane Dodin vs Ons Jabeur, French Open 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Day 7️⃣ of @rolandgarros will see some big names in action 🙌 Set your reminders as it just gets better and better 🎾🔝#SonySportsNetwork #RolandGarros #ClayThatSlays pic.twitter.com/dcLEi26afl — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)