Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Rohan Bopanna for his historic triumph at the Australian Open 2024. "Time and again, the phenomenally talented @rohanbopanna shows age is no bar! Congratulations to him on his historic Australian Open win. His remarkable journey is a beautiful reminder that it is always our spirit, hard work and perseverance that define our capabilities. Best wishes for his future endeavours," PM Narendra Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter. Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden beat the Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6 (0), 7-5 to clinch the men's doubles final. At 43, Bopanna became the oldest man to win a Grand Slam doubles title. 'I'm at Level 43, Not Age….' Rohana Bopanna's Heartfelt Winning Speech After Australian Open 2024 Men's Doubles Title Win Goes Viral (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Rohan Bopanna

Time and again, the phenomenally talented @rohanbopanna shows age is no bar! Congratulations to him on his historic Australian Open win. His remarkable journey is a beautiful reminder that it is always our spirit, hard work and perseverance that define our capabilities. Best… pic.twitter.com/r06hkkJOnN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)