Rafael Nadal congratulated Novak Djokovic after the latter clinched his record 23rd Grand Slam title with a victory over Casper Ruud in the French Open 2023 final. Djokovic beat Ruud 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 in the summit clash at Roland Garros to become the first man to have won a record 23 Grand Slams. He went past Nadal's tally of 22 titles and the Spaniard took to social media to congratulate him. "Many congrats on this amazing achievement @DjokerNole 23 is a number that just a few years back was imposible to think about, and you made it! Enjoy it with your family and team!" he wrote on Twitter. 'Been a Privilege to Follow Djokovic's Career' AB de Villiers Congratulates Tennis Great Novak Djokovic on Record 23rd Grand Slam Title Win.

Rafael Nadal Congratulates Novak Djokovic

Many congrats on this amazing achievement @DjokerNole 23 is a number that just a few years back was imposible to think about, and you made it! Enjoy it with your family and team! 👏🏻 — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 11, 2023

