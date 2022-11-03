Rafael Nadal bows out of the Paris Masters in the second round on Wednesday, November 2. The Spanish Tennis star took the first set from his American opposition Tommy Paul 6-3, but lost the next two sets 6-7(4) and 1-6 to crash out of the tournament. Nadal looked a little out of touch against Paul as he was making a comeback from a short break. Tommy Paul, with this win, became the first player to defeat Nadal before the quarter finals.

'Rafael Nadal Crashes Out of Paris Masters'

❌ Nadal et Medvedev out 🤯 Moutet au bout de la nuit 💙 Simon avec le coeur Le récap de la journée de mercredi #RolexParisMasters — ROLEX PARIS MASTERS (@RolexPMasters) November 3, 2022

'Tommy Paul Achieves Unique Feat'

Comeback complete 🙌@TommyPaul1 becomes the first player to defeat Nadal before the quarter-finals in Bercy - prevailing 3-6 7-6(4) 6-1!#RolexParisMasters pic.twitter.com/qz5tZ4Jqwh — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)