Tennis legend Rafael Nadal overcame the challenge of Fabio Fognini in the second round of US Open 2022 and reached in the third round today, September 2. The 22-time grand slam winner got a nose injury during that game. After the high-voltage tennis clash that saw a four-set battle, Nadal took to Instagram to give update on his injury. He posted a photo of him and captioned: 'All Good."

See Rafa Nadal's Recent IG Pic:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)