Rafael Nadal penned a heartfelt note for his 'friend and rival' after the Swiss maestro announced his decision to retire from tennis after Laver Cup 2022. Federer made this decision on Thursday, September 15 stating that he is putting an end to his glorius career. Nadal, paying a tribute to the legend, wrote, "I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world."

Rafael Nadal's Post for Roger Federer:

We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that. For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London @LaverCup — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 15, 2022

