In a major development, Rafael Nadal has announced that he would not competing in the upcoming Australian Open 2024. The Spaniard, who was slated to make his comeback after recovering from injury, sustained a 'micro tear' while competing in the Brisbane International 2024 tournament where he suffered a defeat to Jordan Thompson. In a post on 'X', formerly Twitter, the Spaniard wrote, "Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level of exigence in 5 sets matches. I’m flying back to Spain to see my doctor, get some treatment and rest." Brisbane International 2024: Elena Rybakina Dominates Aryna Sabalenka in Women's Singles Final.

Rafael Nadal Pulls Out of Australian Open 2024:

I have worked very hard during the year for this comeback and as I always mentioned my goal is to be at my best level in 3 months. Within the sad news for me for not being able to play in front of the amazing Melbourne crowds, this is not very bad news and we all remain positive… pic.twitter.com/FoFrr5AgMZ — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) January 7, 2024

