Nadal made his highly anticipated return to the men's tour this year at the Brisbane International. Despite a valiant effort against Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals, he couldn't edge past the Australian in three sets. He even withdrew from the Australian Open 2024 for more time to recover from past injury. In the latest update, the former World number 1 is in line to play the upcoming Indian Wells Open 2024. With preparations currently underway for the upcoming hardcourt swing in the United States, the Spaniard showed his skills in practice. ‘Great Company’ Novak Djokovic Meets Rafael Nadal on Flight to USA, Shares Selfie With Spaniard (See Post).

Rafael Nadal Practicing in His Academy

