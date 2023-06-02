Rafael Nadal thanked fans for their messages after he missed out of French Open 2023 owing to a hip injury. The Spaniard, one of the greatest to have ever played the sport of tennis, had opted out of Roland Garros this year and also stated he would reportedly retire in 2024. Taking to Instagram, Nadal shared a picture of himself while writing, "Hello everyone. Haven't written to you directly in a while. Hope you're all doing well Thank you for your messages! Really thank you very much." Rafael Nadal to Retire After 2024 Season? 22-Time Grand Slam Winner Drops Hint After Withdrawing From French Open Due to Hip Injury.

Rafael Nadal's Instagram Post

